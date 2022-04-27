Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 0.6%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Mission Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

