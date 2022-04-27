Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.57 and its 200-day moving average is $489.94.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.