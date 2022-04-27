Mode Global (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14). 229,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 712,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets, and earn interest on Bitcoin holdings; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses. It also offers social media and mobile payment platforms to make and receive payments by using mobile phones.

