Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.90.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
