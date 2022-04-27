Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

