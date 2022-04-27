Monero Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,892.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $32,892.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00586342 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

