Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

