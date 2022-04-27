MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $357,498.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.