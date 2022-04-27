Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 5737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

