National Bank Financial Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 3,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

