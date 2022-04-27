Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Navient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Navient stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Navient by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.