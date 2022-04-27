NCR (NYSE:NCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

NCR stock traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,518. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. NCR has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NCR by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

