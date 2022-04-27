NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE NCR traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 427,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NCR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.