Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 0.1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)
See Also
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.