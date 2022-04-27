New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 8.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 440,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,460,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

