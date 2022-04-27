New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

