New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
NYSE EDU opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $164.40.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.