New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE EDU opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 889,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 444,704 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

