NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.46

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 13929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of C$44.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 17.62.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

