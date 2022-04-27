Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579. Nexi has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

