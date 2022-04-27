NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.20. 129,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $199.32 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.