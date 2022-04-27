Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Purchases 3,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

