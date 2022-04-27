Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 280,435 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 280,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

