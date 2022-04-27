Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,285 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

