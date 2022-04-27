Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.47 Million Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of Quantum-Si worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

