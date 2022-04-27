Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schrödinger worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

