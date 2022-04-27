Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,842 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

CLXT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

