Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

