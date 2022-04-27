Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

