Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,815,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

