Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,387 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 539,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 333,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

