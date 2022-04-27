Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,018 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,998,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Compugen worth $30,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.39. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

