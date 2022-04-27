Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 69,399 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,399 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

