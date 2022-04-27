Nimiq Hits One Day Volume of $390,660.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $390,660.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,830,457,193 coins and its circulating supply is 9,263,457,193 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

