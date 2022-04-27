Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.46. 64,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.40. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

