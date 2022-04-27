North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 11,226,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,953,848. North Bay Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
