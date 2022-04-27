North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 11,226,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,953,848. North Bay Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.