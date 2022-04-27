Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

