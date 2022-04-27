Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

