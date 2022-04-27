Norwood Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,360 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 2,615,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.