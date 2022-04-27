Norwood Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Applied Materials comprises 2.4% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 6,882,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

