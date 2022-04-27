Norwood Financial Corp Invests $303,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 374,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, reaching $230.97. 2,977,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.21. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

