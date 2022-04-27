Norwood Financial Corp Invests $31,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,219 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.