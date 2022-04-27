Norwood Financial Corp Invests $340,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,588,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,394,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

