Norwood Financial Corp Invests $564,000 in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.41. 10,273 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57.

