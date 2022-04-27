Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $181,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,544,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. 364,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,168. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

