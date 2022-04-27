Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $457,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,653.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 225,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.53. 1,599,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,704. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.03 and a 200-day moving average of $373.38.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

