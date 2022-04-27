Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616,318. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $356.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

