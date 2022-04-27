Norwood Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,970,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.
In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.