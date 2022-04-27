Norwood Financial Corp Takes $701,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,753,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $358.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

