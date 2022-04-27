Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $73,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

