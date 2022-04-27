NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 121.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

