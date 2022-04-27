Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

